MediaTek and NVIDIA Unite to Power World’s Smallest AI Supercomputer at Computex 2025

At Computex 2025, MediaTek took center stage with its ambitious showcase of AI innovation, spanning EDGE devices to cloud platforms. Under the theme “AI for Everyone: From Edge to Cloud,” the company unveiled a sweeping portfolio of technologies aimed at redefining AI accessibility, performance, and integration across industries. It also unveiled the world’s smallest AI supercomputer for cloud developers in partnership with Nvidia.

One of the major highlights was MediaTek’s hybrid computing concept, which integrates compute and communications to eliminate data silos and foster seamless collaboration between AI agents. Central to this vision is the debut of the world’s first 5G Generative AI Gateway, built on MediaTek’s 5G FWA platform and enhanced with on-device AI capabilities.

In line with this innovation, MediaTek presented a connected smart home demo through its AI Hub, showcasing on-device AI agents acting as personalized assistants. Partnering with NVIDIA, MediaTek also introduced an “edge cloud” comprising a RAN-cloud (radio access nodes with computing resources) and a device cloud (edge-based compute power). This architecture enables carrier-grade privacy and resource allocation for agentic AI use cases.

MediaTek’s partnership with NVIDIA was a major spotlight, delivering the world’s smallest AI supercomputer for cloud developers. Built using the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the DGX Spark boasts up to 1000 TOPS and is capable of running AI models with up to 200 billion parameters locally—bringing high-end AI processing right to developers’ desktops.

To support this, MediaTek is advancing custom ASICs for AI acceleration and datacenters, optimized for dense compute, high-speed networking, and advanced chip packaging. These custom solutions enhance performance while improving energy efficiency—critical for next-gen cloud workloads.

In the automotive space, MediaTek highlighted the capabilities of its flagship chip for in-car experiences, where the Dimensity Auto Cockpit C-X1 integrates advanced AI with acoustic processing to deliver personalised in-car assistant experiences. It also supports premium multimedia features, including 8K video, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

The Dimensity Auto Connect MT2739 brings in-vehicle connectivity to the next level with 5G DSDA 3Tx, AI-powered scene recognition, and dynamic network optimization. One standout feature is 5G NG eCall, which can auto-initiate emergency calls after severe collisions—enhancing vehicle safety.

MediaTek also spotlighted its Genio IoT platform, tailored for smart homes, retail, healthcare, and industrial use. Supporting generative AI and advanced HMI, the platform integrates NVIDIA’s TAO toolkit with MediaTek’s NeuroPilot AI SDK for seamless edge AI development across Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu systems.

MediaTek is collaborating with global IoT players like Advantech, ADLINK, and VIA to bring AI capabilities into diverse verticals such as motorcycle control boards, robotic arms, and service robots.

Addressing connectivity challenges in compact devices like wearables, MediaTek unveiled a device collaborative multi-antenna tech that allows wearables to piggyback on smartphones for 5G/6G signal aggregation—boosting speed and reducing Latency indoors.

Its Filogic Wi-Fi series now features AI-powered optimizations, including interference detection, intelligent Bandwidth allocation, and multi-device prioritization. MediaTek also previewed 5G-Advanced LEO NR NTN over the Ku-band, marking its Taiwan debut.

In multimedia, MediaTek introduced the world’s first 15,000+ zone RGB mini-LED local dimming SoC for large displays. Offering 276% higher brightness, 18% wider color gamut, and 20% better power efficiency over OLEDs, it pushes the boundaries of high-performance display tech.

Also unveiled was the world’s first 8K 60Hz AI scaler, which uses pixel-based processing and scene detection for ultra-realistic visuals with zero frame latency—ideal for both consumer and commercial smart displays.

