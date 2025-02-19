Tesla India Operations to Begin from April 2025?

Tesla India operations could begin as soon as April 2025 according to a new report which suggests that the Musk-owned EV brand could import its vehicles from Berlin to India. Tesla’s India arrival has been long-awaited and it could finally be happening in the next two months.

According to Parikshit Luthra of CNBC-TV18 News, Tesla India operations are all set to begin from April 2025. “We have been told by sources over the last few weeks that Tesla is looking at an India entry in 2025,” said Luthra. The company is planning to debut a low-cost affordable EV range which could cost somewhere between $20,000 to $25,000 (approx Rs 21 lakhs) and these will be the vehicles that will make their way to the Indian market.

The retail operations will also begin in the next two months. The company has also narrowed down locations in BKC in Mumbai and Aerocity in Delhi where it will set up its sales offices during the first phase. The cars that will be sold here will be imported from Berlin while local manufacturing takes a back seat for now. However, it is still on the cards as the brand will continue to ramp up local sourcing of parts. This fall, Elon Musk might also visit India along with USA’s recently elected president Donald Trump.

Reports regarding the EV maker’s India arrival first surfaced in 2024 where it was also suggested that Tesla is also discussing a potential joint venture with Reliance Industries to establish a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles. However, that plan seems to have been scrapped for now. It was reported in November 2023 that India was on the verge of finalising an agreement with the automaker that would allow it to import its electric cars to the country.

The company’s current cheapest EV in its home market is the Tesla Model 3, starting at $29,990 (approx Rs 26.05 lakhs). It comes with a load of features such as up to 363 miles (EPA est.) range on a single charge with updated exterior styling optimised for maximum aerodynamics, 360-degree acoustic glass, up to 17 speakers with dual amplifiers and subwoofers, 8-inch rear display, ventilated seats, and much more.