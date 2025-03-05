Ultraviolette Tesseract, Ultraviolette Shockwave Two-Wheeler EVs Launched in India

Ultraviolette has announced two new two-wheeler EVs in India, as announced late last month. The Ultraviolette Tesseract is an electric scooter which is touted to be the world’s most advanced scooter to ever launch. The Shockwave on the other hand is the brand’s first dual-purpose electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Pricing, Availability, Features

The Tesseract will be available in three colours – Stealth Black, Sonic Pink and Desert Sand. Pricing starts from Rs 1.2 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers and Rs 1.45 lakh (Ex-showroom) once the offer ends. Bookings for the scooter will open later today, March 5, at 3 PM IST, while deliveries will begin from first quarter of 2026. Buyers get a 3-year or 75,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 8 years or 2,00,000 kms by paying an extra amount.

The design of the Ultraviolette Tesseract is inspired by combat helicopters, giving it a massive and dominating presence. It features a spacious 34L under-seat storage compartment, large enough to house a full-face helmet.

A world-first for scooters, it comes equipped with front and rear radar for enhanced spatial awareness, offering Blindspot Detection, Overtake Alert, and Collision Alert. Premium ORVMs with Blindspot Assistance further enhance safety. It also features an integrated dashcam powered by Violette AI, a handlebar with haptic feedback, and a 7-inch fully connected TFT touchscreen with onboard navigation. Traction Control and Dynamic Stability Control ensure a secure and confident ride.

Other notable features include floating DRLs, dual LED projector headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, and 14-inch aero disc alloy wheels fitted with 110-section front and 140-section rear tires. The scooter’s motor delivers a peak power of 20.1 bhp, a top speed of 125 km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. With an IDC-claimed range of 261 km on a single charge, the Tesseract sets a new benchmark in performance and efficiency.

Ultraviolette Shockwave: Pricing, Availability, Features

The new Ultraviolette Shockwave is priced at an introductory Rs 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers, and the price will increase to Rs 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) post the offer. Pre-bookings for the Shockwave begin today, and deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2026.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave’s dual-purpose nature is evident in its slim and agile design. It features a sleek profile with a high beak, a vertically stacked headlamp housing dual-projector LED lights, and a high-set handlebar for better control.

The seat, inspired by rally bikes, seamlessly integrates with the slim tail section, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Designed for improved off-road handling, the bike’s ergonomics make it well-suited for varied terrains. It is available in two paint schemes: Electric Yellow with Black and White with Red.

Weighing just 120 kg, the Shockwave delivers an IDC-claimed range of 165 km on a single charge. Its electric motor produces 14 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed limited to 120 km/h.

The bike is equipped with advanced features such as ABS, traction control, and six levels of regenerative braking, ensuring a balanced mix of performance, safety, and efficiency.