Cyborg unveils GT 120 Electric Sports Bike in India

Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles, today announced its third high speed electric sports bike – GT 120 under its own CYBORG brand. The GT 120 has been designed and built with a combination of intuitive/ AI-enabled technology and safety features.

Available in two color variants – Black and Dark Purple, The GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.

The battery is Fixed Due to its Size and Weight, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the rider.

The Cyborg GT 120 is also equipped with reverse mode and Parking assist along with Multiple Sounds. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an exclusive riding experience.

CYBORG entered the Indian two-wheeler EV market last month with the launch of Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike. With a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery, it can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver.

The brand also recently unveiled the Bob-e, India’s first compact sporty AI enabled electric dirt motorbike lookalike that comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.