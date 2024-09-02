Google Pixel Watch 3 Will Get 3 Years of OS Updates

Google has updated its support page stating for how long its latest Pixel Watch 3 will get software updates and it is the same as last year’s Pixel Watch 2, which is 3 years. The Pixel Watch 3 was launched on August 13 worldwide but is set to be made available later this month.

Google Support page with the software update information regarding the Pixel Watch 3 has been updated (via 9to5Google), stating that the watch “will get updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US,” which remains unchanged from former two watches.

Google Pixel Watch 3 has been guaranteed software updates until at least October 2027. It’s worth noting that Google states it will provide updates for the watch until 3 years after it first became available in the US but is offering updates till October 2027, even though the watch is going on sale in September 2024. This somewhat means you are getting updates for an extra month.

Google Pixel Watch’s software updates include security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and more, unlike smartphones that are offered software patches and major OS updates, separately.

The next version of Google’s smartwatch platform, Wear OS 5, will be arriving later this year, based on Android 14. Wear OS 5 brings performance improvements over Wear OS 4. Tracking your workout is now more efficient; for example, running a marathon consumes up to 20% less power on Wear OS 5 than on Wear OS 4.

Aside from that, your fitness apps will be able to help improve your performance with the option to support more data types like ground contact time, stride length and vertical oscillation. The Watch Face Format introduced with Wear OS 4 has also received an update. It should now be easier to create watch face with this format for devlopers.

Google Pixel Watch 3: India Price, Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has been launched in two sizes, where the 41mm version costs Rs 39,900 while the 45mm model costs Rs 43,900. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores in India, both online and offline, beginning September 10.