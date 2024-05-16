Wear OS 5, Android 14 For TV Updates Revealed: What’s Coming?

Google wrapped up day two of its I/O 2024 event and ended up unveiling a lot of new updates coming to the Android ecosystem. While Android 15 is getting enhanced security features, Google also unveiled improvements coming with the next major update for Android smartwatches with Wear OS 5, along with the Android TV 14 update for Smart TVs running on Google TV.

Wear OS 5: What’s New

The next version of Google’s smartwatch platform, Wear OS 5, will be arriving later this year, based on Android 14. Wear OS 5 brings performance improvements over Wear OS 4. Tracking your workout is now more efficient; for example, running a marathon consumes up to 20% less power on Wear OS 5 than on Wear OS 4.

Aside from that, your fitness apps will be able to help improve your performance with the option to support more data types like ground contact time, stride length and vertical oscillation. The Watch Face Format introduced with Wear OS 4 has also received an update. It should now be easier to create watch face with this format for devlopers.

Furthermore, they are more power efficient than others, and now support goal progress and weighted elements complication types. Developers are also now able to have weather data as a source in Watch Face Format. In addition, starting in early 2025, all new watch faces published on Google Play must use the Watch Face Format. Existing faces that use other libraries will be able to receive updates without the requirement to transition to the new format.

Google is also introducing adaptive layouts and components so that the UI is better suited for all types of watches with different sizes and shapes. While there aren’t any major new features introduced with Wear OS 5, under the hood enhancements are likely to bring a major boost to the battery life which is still something that is in dire need of improvement on Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Android TV 14: New Features

Android TV OS is being updated to Android 14 which provides improvements in performance, sustainability, accessibility, and multitasking to help developers build engaging apps for TVs. Firstly, Android 14 for TV improves on previous OS versions so users get a snappier, more responsive TV experience.

Google has also added new energy modes to put users in control, helping to reduce a TV’s standby power consumption. These modes include Low-energy mode, Optimised energy mode and Increased energy mode. Further, there are new accessibility features including colour correction, enhanced text options, and improved navigation for users, which can all be toggled on or off using remote shortcuts.

Next up, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) is now also supported on qualified Android 14 TV models. As for developers, Compose for TV is now available, providing them with a full suite of tools to help them create apps better suited to the Android TV platform. Same as Wear OS, there aren’t a load of new features but energy efficiency is taking the front seat with these updates.