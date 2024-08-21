Google’s Pixel Watch 3 is Only Replaceable, Not Repairable

Google announced the Pixel Watch 3 last week alongside other new hardware and it has now been officially confirmed that the new smartwatch from Google is only replaceable in case it faces any hardware faults or is damaged by the user, and not repairable.

In a statement given to Android Authority, a Google representative said, “If your device is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.” When confirming whether the watch is only replaceable in case of any defects or damages, the representative added, “Correct! Pixel Watch 3 is replacement only.”

Google further said that a Preferred Care insurance program is also available in the US, which covers accidental damage and out-of-warranty issues. However, Pixel Watch 3 owners will still have to pay a $49 service fee when opting for a replacement. There’s no word on replacement details or fees for the smartwatch in India as of now.

Making the Pixel Watch 3 only replaceable and non-repairable isn’t the best option, especially for the environment as the faulty watches that are replaced would straight up make it to the dumping ground, thereby by creating excessive E-waste.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 was launched in two sizes, where the 41mm version costs Rs 39,900 while the 45mm model costs Rs 43,900. It comes with over 16% smaller bezels, and has a larger active screen area compared to the Pixel Watch 2 – over 10% more screen on the 41 mm watch and 40% more on the 45 mm size. The Actua display is now 2x brighter with up to 2000 nits of brightness, and it dims to as low as 1 nit in always-on display.