Google Pixel Watch 3 Could Finally Address A Complaint Users Have Had Since Two Years

Google has been working on smartwatches for the past two years and has identified the design language it wants to refine with each generation. However, users have had a major complaint since the original Pixel Watch with its overall size being too small. While Google didn’t address this issue with the Pixel Watch 2 earlier last year, it seems like it will solve that with the Pixel Watch 3 later this year.

As per a report from 9to5Google, Google has two Pixel Watch 3 sizes in development for this year. As of now, Google has been selling the Pixel Watches in a single size, and that’s 41mm with a 1.2-inch display. The publication didn’t specify the exact size of the other model, but we assume it should be significantly bigger, addressing the one major problem users have had with Pixel Watches.

A bigger watch means a bigger display and a slightly larger battery size as well, so the battery is better able to tune with the bigger panel. “At this point, we’re not yet aware of any plans by Google to differentiate functionality between the two sizes beyond the screen and maybe a slightly larger battery”, the report read.

Google’s major competitors, including both Apple and Samsung, offer their smartwatches in two sizes at least. Apple’s latest Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Offering more sizes for a watch in turn offers consumers more choice so they can buy the size that suits their wrist size and preferences better. In our comparison of the Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we also talked about how having a bigger display can also have advantages over having a smaller one. While Google’s watch definitely stands out in terms of looks, size has been the only major quirk it needs to address and that may finally happen this year.