Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2 launched, India pre-orders begin

Google has launched the Pixel 8 series globally, including the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Both of them are coming to India as well. The devices succeed the Pixel 7 series from last year, and pack a more powerful chipset, the Tensor G3. The cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro have also been upgraded from last year while the Pixel 8 sees more number of changes over the Pixel 7. Here is what all the Google Pixel 8 series, and the new Pixel Watch 2 have to offer here in India.

Google Pixel 8: Specs, Price

The pre-orders for Google Pixel 8 are set to begin tomorrow, October 4, in India via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 75,999 for 8GB + 128GB trim and Rs 82,999 for 8GB + 256GB trim. Furthermore, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12th October in Hazel, Obisidian, Rose colours. There’s a bank offer of Rs 8000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 3000 on Pixel 8.

With any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.

The Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness and 428 ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specs, Price

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs 1,06,999 for the sole 12GB + 128GB model. The pre-orders for Google Pixel 8 Pro are set to begin tomorrow, October 4, in India through Flipkart. It can be bought in Bay (blue) and Obsidian colours. There’s a bank offer of Rs 9000 on select banks and exchange offer of Rs 4000 on Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels. As it is an LTPO panel, it supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It gets peak brightness of up to 2400 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

Further, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options in the US but only the 128GB model in India. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 8 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 50-megapixel f/1.68 Wide-Angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.95 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 10.5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 8 Pro is also IP68 certified. It gets stereo speakers as well.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Specs, Price

The Pixel Watch 2 price is set at Rs 39,900 in India. It is going up for pre-orders via Flipkart starting October 4, and will start retailing from October 12.

Similar to last year’s Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a circular 3D domed glass that melts seamlessly into the stainless steel body. The watch has a rotating tactile crown at the right side that controls on-screen scrolling, accesses shortcuts and initiates the App tray to get you the helpful information you need.

Further, the watch is touted to be Water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 meters) and scratch-resistant as well. The watch has an updated 1.2-inch display. It has a 386 x 386 pixels Resolution and supports Always-on display functionality. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Under the hood, it packs the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with 32GB storage and 2GB SDRAM.

Pixel Watch 2 has three new Sensors to give deeper insights into your health. Working alongside an AI heart rate algorithm, there’s an all-new heart rate sensor with numerous LEDs.

The Pixel Watch 2 runs on Wear OS 4.0 and has multiple sensors such as Blood oxygen sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SpO2 sensor and more. It can further pair with the Fitbit ECG app. There’s a built-in mic and speaker for calling. The watch also has Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and more.

Google’s Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training features can help you stay on track with your workout goals like alerting you to a heart rate zone change during a HIIT workout or offering real-time feedback on your pace goals while marathon training.

The Pixel Watch 2 features a 306mAh battery, which is an improvement of about 4% over the Pixel Watch’s 294mAh cell. Together with the low-power co-processor, the new CPU gives the watch 24 hours of battery life, even with an always-on display. Combined with a fast-charging rate that powers your watch to 50% in just 30 minutes.