Fixed Broadband Speeds, Mobile Performance improves in India

The April 2023 Speedtest Global Index conducted by Ookla, India, has witnessed improvements in both mobile and fixed broadband speeds. Notably, India’s median mobile speeds have increased significantly, resulting in a four-place jump in the global ranking from 64th to 60th. This progress reflects India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its mobile connectivity infrastructure, providing users with faster and more reliable internet services.

Furthermore, India also improved its global ranking for median fixed broadband speeds. The country jumped up one spot, moving from the 84th position in March to the 83rd in April. This development reflects the continuous investments in fixed broadband infrastructure, enabling Indian internet users to enjoy improved speeds and a more robust online experience.

Ookla’s data also highlights the positive trend in India’s median download speeds during April. The median mobile download speed reached 36.35 Mbps, surpassing the 33.30 Mbps recorded in March. This improvement indicates the growing efficiency of mobile networks and the enhanced capabilities of service providers in delivering faster download speeds to mobile users across the country.

In terms of fixed broadband, India witnessed a slight increase in the overall median download speed. March’s median speed of 50.71 Mbps experienced a modest upturn to 51.12 Mbps in April, contributing to a better browsing and streaming experience for fixed broadband consumers.

Apart from India, the April Speedtest Global Index revealed other noteworthy developments across the globe. Senegal experienced the highest increase in rank, soaring 16 positions in the global rankings. Qatar claimed the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Bahrain made an impressive leap of 14 spots in the global rankings for overall fixed median speeds.

Singapore maintained its dominance as the number one country in the world for overall global fixed median speeds.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index serves as a benchmark for evaluating the performance of mobile and fixed broadband speeds worldwide. It relies on the vast amounts of data generated by real people conducting speed tests through the Speedtest platform.