Fire-boltt Celsius, Diesel Griffed Gen 6, Gizmore GizFit Plasma smartwatches launched in India

Three new smartwatches have been launched in India, including the Fire-boltt Celsius, Diesel Griffed Gen 6 and Gizmore GizFit Plasma. The Fire-boltt watch sports 123 different sports modes and has IP67 rating. Diesel’s Griffed Gen 6 is powered by Google’s latest WearOS 3. The Gizmore GizFit Plasma is a direct competitor to Fire-boltt’s watch and also has an IP67 rating.

Fire-boltt Celsius

Available in 4 colour variants- Black, Pink, Silver, and Gold Black, the smartwatch can be currently purchased from Flipkart and firebolt.com at an introductory price of Rs 1799. The smartwatch comes with an HD display of 1.91 inches that emits about 240×296 pixels. Equipped with in-built thermal sensors, Celsius monitors body temperature and generates reports on a real-time basis.

Fire-Boltt Celsius comes with 123 different sports modes. The smartwatch actively tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycle to alert users of the changes happening in their bodies so that they are always equipped to take precautionary measures in advance.

The smartwatch can notify users about all their incoming calls and messages. Celsius is rated IP67 for water resistance while the users can also customize the watch faces to match their mood, style, or occasion.

Diesel Griffed Gen 6

The DIESEL Griffed Gen 6 is for Rs 25,995 at Diesel India’s website and in select Diesel stores. The watch comes with multiple bezel colorway options like silver/black, gunmetal/black and silver and bracelet in stainless steel, DIESEL branded nylon and silicone, and leather.

It comes in a circular shape and runs on Google WearOS 3. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform and supports a companion app allowing users to browse and customise watch faces, view their health and wellness data, and customise other various settings from tiles to Smart Battery Modes.

The watch can charge up to 80% in 30 minutes. One can also use the Amazon Alexa Wear OS App to set-up Alexa, enabling a variety of requests, such as asking for directions, view and edit your shopping lists, provide a weather update, and much more. Alexa will either speak the response or show it on the display.

As the watch supports bluetooth calling, one can make and receive calls right on the watch when bluetooth is paired with your phone. Connectivity options on the watch include Bluetooth 5 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC SE. It also supports SpO2 measurement, heart rate monitoring, sleep insights, and custom watch faces as well. There’s also support for Google Wallet allowing Android users to use Tap to Pay via the watch while making a purchase at some merchant.

Gizmore GizFit Plasma

The watch will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting December 26, 2022, at an introductory price of Rs 1,799. The regular price of GizFit Plasma is Rs 1,999. It is available in Black, Navy Blue and Burgundy colourways.

The smartwatch has a 1.9-inch Ultra-Sharp 2.5D display that delivers 240×280 pixel resolution and 550 nits brightness. To suit the needs of all users, the GizFit PLASMA provides an option to choose from multiple watchfaces. The watchfaces and other menu options can be accessed through the rotating crown. It also allows users to multitask using the split screen option.

Next, the GizFit Plasma comes with a GPS trajectory display on the application, which can also be shared on social platforms by the user. The smartwatch has multi-sports mode that lets users track outdoor activities such as Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, hiking and Trekking. It also comes packed with health monitoring features such as a 24X7 heart rate monitor, body temperature, sleep, SpO2, and steps tracking.

GizFit PLASMA comes equipped with a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice. As there’s a Bluetooth calling feature, the smartwatch allows users to answer calls on the watch itself.

The GizFit PLASMA offers support for wireless charging for fast and hassle-free charging. The watch claims to deliver seven days of runtime on a single charge. It also has an IP67 rating to protect the watch from dust, sweat and rain.

Gizmore has recently partnered with Tres Care, an AI-Based Health Tracking Solution, to bring a customised Made In India application that will provide real-time access to health monitoring. It will pack features such as group monitoring and in-depth analysis.