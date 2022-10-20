Itel, Garmin, Gizmore launch new Smartwatches in India

Itel and Garmin have launched two new smartwatches each, while Gizmore has launched its Glow Luxe smartwatch in India. Itel’s portfolio includes the Smartwatch 1GS and the Smartwatch 2, and Garmin’s launches include the Venu Sq 2 and the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition.

Itel Smartwatch 1GS, Smartwatch 2 – Price and Features

The itel Smartwatch 1GS is available for purchase with a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the Smartwatch 2 model will be sold for Rs 2,499. Both the watches are available in a single black colour option.

The Smartwatch 1GS features an aluminium alloy frame and has a metallic texture around its circular 1.32-inch IPS LCD screen. It packs a 250mAh battery which Itel claims can last 5 hours with Bluetooth calling. It also packs an infrared SpO2 blood oxygen sensor and can even monitor sleep and map your heart rate continuously. This model also comes with a stopwatch, built-in games, and a remote camera feature as well.

Meanwhile, the itel Smartwatch 2, on the other hand, sports a square 1.8-inch display and features a built-in local music player that has a 128MB storage capacity. This lets users store around 40 songs to have an uninterrupted listening experience. Same as 1GS, the Smartwatch 2 has an in-built mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling.

The watch has a dual connection feature which lets you pair the smartwatch with a smartphone as well as TWS earbuds simultaneously. The device offers built games like Thunder Battleship, Young Bird, and 2048. Apart from that, it has IP68 water resistance, a heart rate and SpO2 monitor, multiple sports modes and more than 170 watch faces.

The smartwatches compete with the recently launched SWOTT Armor 007 watch that comes priced at Rs 2,490. The watch packs a 300mAh internal battery that keeps it powered for up to 7 days. Armor 007 features a 218-ppi 1.69-inch display that peaks at a maximum brightness of 550 nits. Despite being priced cheaper than Smartwatch 1GS, this watch by SWOTT has a bigger battery and also supports Bluetooth calling.

Garmin Venu Sq 2, Venu Sq 2 Music Edition – Price and Features

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is available for Rs 27,990 in Cool Mint, Shadow Gray, and White colour options. The Venu Sq 2 Music Edition comes at Rs 33,490 in Black, French Gray and Ivory colours. Both of them will be available from October 28 across offline stores, including Garmin Brand Store, Helios watch store, Just in time and Croma. Online store availability includes Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & luxury, Nykaa and Synergizer.

Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 series smartwatches offer a rectangular watch face, with a 17 percent increased screen size (as compared to its predecessor), a bright AMOLED display, and a touchscreen for quick access to health stats, 25+ built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and more.

The battery on these Garmin smartwatches can run for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. It enables users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and gives a complete sleep quality analysis, stress, Body Battery, and activity levels with a new generation sensor. For those who want to take their music on the go, the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for up to 500 songs for phone-free listening.

Apart from that, the Garmin smartwatches come with 25+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps – including walking, running, cycling, tennis and more. There’s Garmin connect app support for both smartwatches as well, so users can choose from dozens of additional pre-made workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch. Lastly, you can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with an iOS or Android smartphone.

Gizmore Glow Luxe – Price and Features

Gizmore has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the new flagship AMOLED smartwatch, the Gizmore Glow Luxe. It will be available across offline stores and on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website from October 18, 2022, for Rs 3,499. Luxe will also be available offline through Gizmore’s trusted partners starting October 18, 2022. It comes in leather and steel straps with standard strap length.

The Glow Luxe sports a 1.32-inch circular Full Touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness with a 390 x 390-pixel resolution display. The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing, and there is also IP67 water resistance on the Glow Luxe for enhanced protection.

The company says that the smartwatch has a 15-day battery backup and comes with Bluetooth calling that can be used from the dial. Key features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access are all present.

The user can also browse and listen to music on the watch itself. It also comes with Voice Assistant to support Google Assistant and Siri. Users also have the option to completely customize the smartwatch their way, as they have the option to choose from over 200 watch faces.