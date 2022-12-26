iQOO 11 5G India launch on January 10, Fire-boltt Gladiator smartwatch launched

iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that it will be launching the iQOO 11 5G, its latest flagship, on January 10, 2023 in India. The smartphone debuted in various parts of the world earlier this month. It is also being expected to be the first smartphone in India to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Meanwhile, Fire-boltt has launched its latest smartwatch called Gladiator in the country.

iQOO 11 5G India launch

iQOO 11 5G launch is being teased on Amazon India with a dedicated micro-website which also suggests exclusive availability via the e-commerce platform. The device will be launching in India on January 10 while the timing of the event is yet to be confirmed.

The iQOO 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The devices also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also features the new V2 custom Image Signal Processor (ISP) developed by Vivo.

The iQOO device has a 50MP OIS-assisted main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom. It sports a 16MP front camera. iQOO 11 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 13-based OriginOS Forest skin out of the box. The global/Indian variants will boot Funtouch OS 13 out of the box.

Fire-boltt Gladiator Price, Specs

The Fire Boltt Gladiator costs Rs 2,499 in India. The smartwatch will be available for sale on Amazon starting at 12 pm on December 30. The Fire Boltt Gladiator will be available in four different colors: black, blue, gold, and black gold.

The Fire Boltt Gladiator has a 1.96-inch HD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits and an ultra-narrow frame design. The casing of the watch has an IP67 rating, making it water and dust resistant.

The company asserts that the smartwatch is crack-resistant as well. Design-wise, the watch is highly inspired from the Apple Watch Ultra. The smart wearable features Bluetooth calling and is equipped with a speaker and a microphone. The smartwatch comes pre-loaded with contacts and dialer apps which makes it easier to make a call via the watch itself.

Next, the Gladiator comes with 123 sports modes featuring 5 GPS-assisted modes including GPS running, GPS walking, GPS cycling, GPS on foot, and GPS trail. There’s a heart rate monitor that supports 24 X 7 heart rate monitoring. The wearable also features women’s health monitoring, sleep monitoring and a sensor for blood oxygenation that enables continuous SpO2 monitoring.

The Fire Boltt Gladiator has a battery life of up to 7 days and a standby time of roughly 20 days. With Bluetooth calling, there is a two-day battery life and supports quick charging. It can last up to 24 hours, according to the company, with only a 10-minute charge. The smartwatch features 8 different menu designs. It also has a rotating function crown which should allow users to navigate easily throughout the UI.

Additional features include a calculator app, a weather app, camera shutter, water reminders and an alarm app.