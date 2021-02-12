Advertisement

Facebook is developing a Clubhouse competitor: Reports

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 4:42 pm

Latest News

Facebook is reportedly developing a product that will compete with Clubhouse with similar functionality
Advertisement

A new audio-chat based communication app Clubhouse has been gaining a lot of popularity lately because of which other companies such as Twitter have started entering this space. Another company that might hop on to the bandwagon is expected to be Facebook. 

 

As per a  report from NY Times citing sources familiar with the development, Facebook is working on a Clubhouse competitor to expand its reach into new forms of communication. As per the sources, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been interested in these forms of communication. 

 

Facebook executives have reportedly ordered its employees to start creating a similar product to Clubhouse with identical functionality. The product is already in its early stages of development while the code name for the product is still yet to be finalized.

 

Advertisement

“We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people,” Emilie Haskell, a Facebook spokeswoman, said. Facebook is known for chasing the popular and catching up, keeping in mind when it introduced Instagram Reels after TikTok got banned in a couple of countries. 

 

Read More: What is Clubhouse? Is it for the masses?

 

In regards to Clubhouse, the app has already been banned in China regarding content moderation issues. The app was launched in beta phase in April of 2020 and gained a lot of momentum during the lockdown period. Its continued rollout in May 2020 was valued at an estimated of $100 million with just 1500 users at that time. The app has been developed by Paul Davison, a Silicon Valley Entrepreneur and Rohan Seth, who is an ex-Google employee.  

 

The app gained a lot of popularity due to its one-of-a-kind functionality where you can interact with people in Audio rooms where a group of people can talk about a certain topic. The popularity further increased when even Elon Musk went ahead to try the app. Unfortunately, the app is currently available only on iOS. 

Facebook faces lawsuit to free WhatsApp, Instagram from its control

Facebook has 'Tools' to track its users across the internet

Facebook releases 'Vanish Mode' snapchat-like feature for Instagram & Messenger

Facebook dark mode for Android, iOS users rolling out

Facebook launches Cloud Gaming Service: Things you should know

Facebook and Ray-Ban join hands for smart glases

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple launches “For All Mankind” Apple TV+ AR app

Do you know how many account removal requests Twitter has got from the Indian government?

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies