Google Adds Gemini-Backed Catch Me Up Feature in Google Drive

Google has added a new Gemini-backed Catch me up feature in Google Drive that “helps users easily stay up to date on their files” with the help of Gemini which can “identify relevant files from a user’s Drive with changes since it was last viewed and provide an overview of those changes.”

A Google workspace updates post detailed the feature and read, “Starting today, Gemini can identify relevant files from a user’s Drive with changes since it was last viewed and provide an overview of those changes. This includes file edits on Docs and file comments on Docs, Sheets, and Slides. While this list isn’t meant to be comprehensive, it aims to highlight changes that may be helpful and important.”

Essentially, the Gemini-backed Catch me up feature in Google Drive provides a high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive, or a synopsis of the main changes and comments in a particular file since it was last opened to ensure users are always up to date.

Google notes that this feature is only available in English at this time. One can use the feature by navigating to Google Drive Home and selecting the “Catch me up” nudge at the top of the page. The response will show in the Gemini side panel.

For a specific document, Gemini can help you identify if there have been changes to that file since you last viewed it and provide an overview of what changed. You can get caught up on a specific doc by going to any doclist in Google Drive > looking for files with the catch me up activity indicator (which means there are likely changes to the file since the last time you viewed it) > either clicking the icon directly, or selecting the file and clicking “catch me up” from the selection toolbar.

The Catch me up feature in Google Drive is available for the following Google Workspace users: