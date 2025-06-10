Vivo Y400 Pro India Launch Tipped, Key Specs Leaked

Vivo Y400 Pro India launch has been tipped ahead of the official announcement along with the phone’s design as well as its key specifications. The Vivo Y400 Pro could likely pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood, dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s what you should know about it.

Vivo Y400 Pro India Launch: Leaked Details

Vivo Y400 Pro India launch details were leaked by Xpertpick as per which the device is set to launch in India soon. An exact date wasn’t mentioned in the report. As for the design, there’s a dual rear camera setup along with a curved display on the front with relatively thin bezels. Vivo will advertise it as the “slimmest 3D curved display” in the segment. It should be made available in three colour options including Nebula Purple, Festival Gold, and Freestyle White.

As for the specs, the device will likely have a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel that offers 4500 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor which will likely be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It should pack a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging.

As for optics, one can expect a a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. There’ll be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The Y400 Pro will also be equipped with a wide range of AI features as well, such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, Vivo Live Call Translation, AI Live Text, and Circle to Search with Google. It will also have an IR blaster.

The device may be launched at around Rs 25,000 in India.

Vivo is also teasing the T4 Ultra launch in India which is supposed to launch on June 11. The company confirmed some of the device’s specs too, including a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, along with its Chipset which is the Dimensity 9300+.