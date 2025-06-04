Adobe Photoshop App for Android Launched in Beta

Adobe has announced the launch of the Photoshop app for Android months after it arrived on iOS. The Adobe Photoshop (beta) app is available for download for free on Google Play on Android devices. However, some features are locked behind a subscription while Adobe gives 10 free credits to users per month for using these features.

“Photoshop mobile is designed to be intuitive and accessible for creators who prefer to work on their phones.” The all-new Photoshop app for Android includes Photoshop’s known image editing and design capabilities, including tools such as layering, masking and the popular, Firefly-powered Generative Fill.

“The mobile app makes it fast and easy for the next generation of creators to get started with Photoshop. The app provides flexibility for experienced professionals, empowering desktop creators to access work, make quick edits or capture creative ideas anywhere,” said Adobe.

Android users can access all the app’s features for free during the initial beta period, with additional capabilities coming soon. Features available now include:

“Combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools like selections, layers, and masks

Quickly remove or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool

Brush away distractions in seconds using tools like the Spot Healing Brush

Use Firefly-powered generative AI features like Generative Fill to effortlessly add or transform elements in visual designs

Enhance creative work with a growing library of free Adobe Stock assets

Make accurate selections with Object Select and Magic Wand

Refine images with advanced tools like Remove and Clone Stamp

Control layers and effects with advanced blend modes and adjustment layers”

Adobe Photoshop (beta) app on Google Play is now available for devices running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended for optimal performance).