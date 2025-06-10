Nothing Phone (3) Design Leaked in High Quality

The Nothing Phone (3) design has been leaked in high quality ahead of the upcoming July 1 launch. The Phone (3) has already been confirmed to ship without any glyph lights and the new design leak showcases that. The device is set to be the brand’s most premium flagship till date.

The Nothing Phone (3) design was leaked by well known tipster Max Jambor on X, where he shared the render of the handset in a white shade. One can notice the usual stripes we see in Nothing smartphones. Furthermore, it seems to have a more curvier form factor than the Phone (3a) devices, and looks similar to that of the Phone (2a).

However, the Nothing Phone (3) design leak doesn’t showcase the rumoured dot matrix design on the back which is said to be replacing the glyph LED lights. The middle strip could have an integrated display which cannot be seen in the render as of yet. One can also spot the Essential key below the power button. The volume buttons reside on the opposite side.

The device seems to have a glass back panel and will likely sport a flat frame. The triple camera setup on the back doesn’t have a symmetry as such. These rumoured lenses are supposed to be the primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a telephoto sensor. We should know more about the device’s specifications as we get closer to the launch.

In another recent leak related to the device, it was revealed that the Nothing Phone (3) price in the US will be set at $799 (approx Rs 68,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model and $899 (approx Rs 76,800) for the 16GB + 512GB trim. It will be available in two colour options: Black and White. Judging by the US pricing, one could expect the device to start at around RS 60,000 or less in India. Note that this is purely a speculation.

The company will also launch the Nothing Headphone (1) on July 1 alongside its flagship phone.