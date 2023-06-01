Exclusive: PTron TWS with ANC & ENC under Rs 1,499, Smartwatch with in-built TWS in pipeline

In an exclusive interaction with The Mobile Indian, PTron CEO Ameesh Khwaja shared some exciting details about the company’s forthcoming product lineup. Alongside the highly anticipated pTron Smart Glasses, PTron has two other intriguing products in the pipeline: TWS earbuds featuring both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), priced below Rs 1,499, and a smartwatch with a dedicated housing for the TWS earbuds. Let’s delve into the interview highlights for more insights.

Q: With audio product assembly currently taking place in India, when can we expect full-fledged manufacturing of such products in the country?

A: Main focus should be on chipsets manufacturing, which is crucial for enhancing overall audio product production. We anticipate that it will take approximately 5 to 6 years until manufacturing operations for these products can commence in India.

Q: TWS earbuds in the budget segment often share similar features. How does PTron differentiate its offerings from the competition?

A: PTron has gained recognition for its bass-heavy TWS earbuds, catering to the entry-level price range. Currently, we are working on TWS earbuds that integrate both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technologies. These earbuds are expected to be priced around Rs 1,299 and should be launched within the next 2 to 3 months.

Q: Is PTron planning to transition from the budget segment to a higher market segment?

A: Yes, we are dedicated to improving our product offerings across the board. If we increase the price of a product, we will ensure that the specifications also advance accordingly. However, our immediate focus for the next 2 years remains on the segment we currently operate in, as we believe the market conditions are favorable for us.

Q: How is PTron addressing customer complaints and what additional enhancements are planned for a better customer experience?

A: PTron’s service centers strive to resolve customer issues on the first visit, aiming to return the product on the same day it is submitted. Furthermore, starting next year, we plan to offer customers the option of extended warranties for up to 3 years, at a nominal fee of just Rs 30 or Rs 40.

Q: Can consumers expect any other exciting products from PTron in the near future?

A: Currently, PTron is actively developing a smartwatch equipped with built-in TWS earbuds, allowing users to seamlessly make calls or enjoy music on the go. The launch of this innovative device is expected later this year, with an approximate price point of Rs 2,499.

Our interaction with PTron’s CEO reveals that the company is diligently working on a range of compelling TWS products that are poised to captivate consumers. PTron’s commitment to delivering hassle-free after-sales service further strengthens its reputation. Stay tuned for more updates as PTron continues to push the boundaries of affordable audio accessories.