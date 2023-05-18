pTron Bassbuds NEO launched for less than Rs 900

Indian consumer electronics player pTron has launched its latest product – the Bassbuds NEO wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 899, the Bassbuds NEO is positioned as an affordable Made in India wireless earbud option.

Equipped with TruTalk ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, the Bassbuds NEO claims to provide clear calling and an immersive audio experience. The ENC feature reduces background noise, ensuring call clarity. The earbuds also feature a 13mm dynamic driver.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO pTron, said, ” NEO is a testament to our commitment to providing affordable and innovative audio accessories to our fashion & tech-conscious young consumers. We are confident that customers will have an exceptional audio experience with the Bassbuds NEO without breaking the bank.”

With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the Bassbuds NEO promises smooth connectivity with smartphones, laptops, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. In addition, the earbuds provide up to 150 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. The charging case is equipped with 400mAh battery and supports Type C Fast charging.

The Bassbuds NEO earbuds feature touch controls, enabling users to control their music and call with a simple tap. They also support voice assistant integration, allowing seamless access to virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, making them water-resistant and suitable for use during workouts.