Exclusive: Oppo F15 smartphone to be priced under 20k

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F15 smartphone in India on January 16th. Now before the official launch of the device, sources have informed The Mobile Indian that the upcoming Oppo F15 will be priced under Rs 20,000 and even some of the offline retailers have also started promotion on its official websites with "Notify Me" option.

Oppo is teasing its upcoming Oppo F15 from last few days and revealing its key specifications in tits and bits. As per company teasers, the smartphone will have 48MP AI quad-camera Module and will have 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the smartphone will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor, which the company claims will unlock the smartphone in just 0.32 seconds and will support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. The Oppo F15 will have a sleek design with only 7.9mm thickness and will weigh at 172 grams. The smartphone will have two colour to choose from White and Blue with a gradient finish.

As per reports, the Oppo F15 smartphone is none other than a re-branded version of Oppo A91, which was launched in China last month. The Oppo A91 has 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, WaterDrop Notch design, powered by Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) chipset (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53), 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, Game Boost 2.0, 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging and runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie.

On the camera front, the Oppo A91 carries a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel as the primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.