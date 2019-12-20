  • 18:52 Dec 20, 2019

Advertisement

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 3:31 pm

Latest News

Oppo A91 comes in Red, Black and Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 smartphones in China. Both phones are listed for reservations on the official OPPOShop.cn and other retailer sites in China.

Oppo A91 is priced at 1,999 Yuan which is approx. Rs 20,291 and it comes in Red, Black and Blue colour options. Oppo A8 is priced at 1,199 Yuan which is approx. Rs 12,166 and it comes Azure and Secret Night Black colours.

Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone is backed up by 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Oppo A91

For the camera, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo A8 features a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

 
Oppo A8 phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery that promises 7 hours of online gaming and 111 hours of local music playback. There is no support for fast charging on the device. It runs on ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone comes with connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A9 2020 and Reno 2Z price slashed in India

Oppo A8 with 6.5-inch display listed on TENAA, Oppo A91 specs leaked

Oppo A8 colour variants revealed by leaked renders

Oppo A91 press renders leaked, spotted on GeekBench as well

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo A91 Oppo A91 launch Oppo A91 specs Oppo A91 price Oppo Oppo A8 Oppo A8 specs Oppo A8 launch Oppo A8 price Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

LG G8X ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies