Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched in China

Oppo A91 comes in Red, Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo has launched Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 smartphones in China. Both phones are listed for reservations on the official OPPOShop.cn and other retailer sites in China.



Oppo A91 is priced at 1,999 Yuan which is approx. Rs 20,291 and it comes in Red, Black and Blue colour options. Oppo A8 is priced at 1,199 Yuan which is approx. Rs 12,166 and it comes Azure and Secret Night Black colours.



Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone is backed up by 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.





For the camera, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.



Oppo A8 features a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





Oppo A8 phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery that promises 7 hours of online gaming and 111 hours of local music playback. There is no support for fast charging on the device. It runs on ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone comes with connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.



