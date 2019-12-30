Oppo F15 confirmed to launch in India soon

The upcoming phone is expected to feature some good camera hardware for better selfie experience along with some premium design.

Advertisement

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone under F-series in India pretty soon. The brand has revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be known as Oppo F15.

The company has also teased a render of the upcoming smartphone that shows the side profile. It reveals that the smartphone will come with a sleek design language.

The upcoming phone is expected to feature some good camera hardware for better selfie experience along with some premium design. However, there is no other information available about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has launched a new variant of its Oppo A5 2020. The variant comes with 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 14,990. The brand, at the time of launch, introduced 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, priced at Rs 12,490 and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, which was priced Rs 13,990.

Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla 3+ protection, sunlight screen, night shield with blue light filter. The phone comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU.

For optics, it carries a quad rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.