  • 12:20 Feb 11, 2020

Exclusive: iQOO's smartphone to be priced around Rs 35,000

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 12:02 pm

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the 4G smartphone from iQOO will be priced under Rs 35,000.

iQOO is all set to enter the Indian market with its new range of smartphones. We exclusively reported that the company is working on two variants of the upcoming smartphone, 4G and 5G versions. Now, we have information about the pricing of the upcoming smartphones. 

 

Sources close to the development have said to The Mobile Indian that the 4G smartphone from iQOO will be priced under Rs 35,000. Furthermore, the source revealed that the 5G version will be priced under Rs 40,000. Interestingly, both the flagship smartphones from iQOO will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

 

The source further said that the iQOO will bundle all the accessories in the box including earphones. The smartphone will be first available via an online channel and later on, it will be made available through the offline platforms. With this launch, iQOO will be the first company to launch 5G smartphone in India and the price tag will make it accessible to a larger audience. The 4G smartphone will be loaded with the flagship-grade specifications and both the phones will come with gaming-centric features. 

 

Previously, the company confirmed that iQOO smartphone will have liquid cooling. This ensures that the device will hot heal up alarmingly even after prolonged usage. Thet phones will be exclusive for the Indian market and they will be loaded with many industry's first features. 

iQOO

 

