  • 16:47 Jan 24, 2020

Advertisement

Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones by second week of February

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 11:06 am

Latest News

Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country in February.
Advertisement

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has finally announced its entry in India. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country in February.

 

He further revealed that the brand is planning to launch both the phones by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India. He said that both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language. Gagan added that there will be a price difference between the two smartphones, however, the 4G counterpart will be priced quite aggressively. 

 



Advertisement

 

The company is planning to bring a flagship smartphone for the Indian market, which will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will be exclusive for the Indian market and it will be loaded with many industry's first features. He said that the upcoming smartphone will be an all-rounder and one of the key features will be gaming-centric. The phone will also come with new battery technology. 

 

Gagan said that iQOO will have an independent identity and not a sub-brand of Vivo.  He said, " We have already set up our headquarters in Bengaluru and the upcoming smartphone will be manufactured in India."  As for the channel strategy he said, " We will sell our products across all the channels. Initially, we will focus on online platforms and later on, we will move to offline channels."  Currently, IQOO has a team size of 80 members and it claims that its strategy for the Indian market is to be ‘future-ready’.

iQOO Neo 855 launched with Snapdragon 855, 4500mAh battery

iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition goes official

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Latest News from iQOO

Tags: iQOO iQOO launch iQOO 5G smartphone launch iQOO 4G smartphone launch iQOO smartphones Vivo iQOO iQOO India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly sport 5MP macro camera

Motorola Moto G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies