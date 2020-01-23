iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch its first smartphone in the country in February.

iQOO, a gaming-centric brand from Vivo, is all set to enter the Indian market with its first 5G smartphone in the country.

IQOO was launched in China in March last year and since then it has launched a slew of smartphone for the Chinese market. However, India will be the first market for the brand outside. Gagan further revealed that it will launch an exclusive smartphone for the Indian market and it will be loaded with the industry’s first innovations. He said that the upcoming smartphone will be an all-rounder and one of the key features will be gaming-centric.

Talking about the new smartphone that iQOO will launch he said, " The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, making it the first smartphone in India with the latest chipset from Qualcomm. It will also be 5G enabled, which will be another India first feature." He added, " We will also bring a new battery technology in the smartphone."

Sharing information about talks with operators he said, " We are in talks with different telecom operators to bundle some offers with our upcoming smartphone and also to test the 5G capabilities during the trail phase."

Gagan said that iQOO will have an independent identity and not a sub-brand of Vivo. He said, " We have already set up our headquarter in Bengaluru and the upcoming smartphone will be manufactured in India." As for the channel strategy he said, " We will sell our products across all the channels. Initially, we will focus on online platforms and later on, we will move to offline channels." Currently, IQOO has a team size of 80 members and it claims that its strategy for the Indian market is to be ‘future-ready’.