Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Tech Product companies are offering extended warranty?

Here’s the list of smartphone companies that are offering extended warranty on their products

Advertisement

The government has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in India. With this, one has to stay in their homes until the lockdown is lifted by the government. This also means that if consumers face a problem with their devices, electronic gadgets, home appliances, smartphone or accessory, they will not be able to go to service centres, as it remains closed due to lockdown.

However, to solve this problem multiple brands are currently offering an extended warranty on its range of products, smartphones and accessories. Here’s the list of smartphone companies that are offering extended warranty on their products

Haier

Advertisement

The famous home appliance brand Haier has revealed that it is extending the warranty on all its products. The company has revealed it will extend the warranty on those products whose warranty is expiring in March and April 2020. The brand will extend the warranty for two months after the lockdown is lifted.

Apart from this, Haier has also revealed that its service team will be available to remotely to help the customers with their service queries through multiple channels including WhatsApp, Live chat support and Haier Careline on toll-free numbers- 1800-419-9999, 1800-102-9999.

Oppo

Opp has also revealed that it is extending the warranty of its smartphones and accessories due to Coronavirus lockdown. The company says that it will extend the warranty of smartphones that expired on March 23. Customers can avail this offer for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till further notice.

The brand has revealed that it will extend the warranty of smartphones that generally comes with 12 months of warranty. Additionally, warranty for accessories including charger, data cable, earphones and even the internal battery has been also extended. The accessories generally come with six months warranty, while for the battery it is 12 months.

The brand has also revealed that it is extending all customer service offers including one-time screen replacement and complete damage protection. Oppo has revealed that it has suspended all on-ground repair operations and initiated an Online Service that will help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues all day long.

Realme

Realme is also extending warranty on its range of smartphones and accessories. The brand has extended the warranty on all its products till May 31. s per the company, it is offering extended warranty for those products whose warranty expires between March 20, 2020, to April 30, 2020. Users will get extended warranty till May 31. Furthermore, it is also extending the replacement period to 30 days for those products, which were purchased between March 15 to March April 30, 2020.

Huawei and Honor

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor has revealed that it is extending the warranty on its range of products during the Coronavirus lockdown. The company has revealed that it is offering extended warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc.

The warranty has been extended to June 30, 2020, and it is meant for those devices whose warranty expires between March 21, 2020, to June 21, 2020. “We’re here to support you! As a gesture of good faith, we have extended the warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. to 30th June’2020, whose warranty expires between 21st March 2020 to 21st June 2020,” the company said in a statement.

OnePlus

OnePlus has also revealed that it is extending the warranty on its smartphones and accessories. The brand says that it is extending the warranty to May 31 if it expires between March 1 and May 30. It is also extending the return and replacement period from 15 to 30 days. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that it is offering free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs.