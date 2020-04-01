  • 19:35 Apr 01, 2020

Samsung extends warranty on all products amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 3:44 pm

Samsung is also extending the redemption period of offers for pre-booked customers of Galaxy S20.
During the Coronavirus lockdown, now Samsung has extended the standard warranty across its product portfolio till May 31, 2020. The products will include Samsung phones, tablets, smartphones, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and more.

This will be valid for all products whose warranty would have expired in this lockdown period (between March 20 and April 30, 2020).

The company made this announcement via its Samsung India Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That's why; we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020.”

Additionally, Samsung is extending the redemption period of offers for pre-booked customers of Galaxy S20. Customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 can now collect and activate their smartphone till April 30, 2020 (previously March 31, 2020).


Pre-booked consumers, who purchased their S20 devices on or before March 31, will be able to redeem the Galaxy Buds+ offer by May 15, 2020.

 

Earlier other brands also announced the warranty extension. Lava announced the warranty extension on all its smartphones and feature phones for a period of 60 days.

 


Itel Mobile and Tecno Mobile have also recently announced that it is extending the warranty on its range of smartphones due to the Coronavirus lockdown by two months. Prior to this, OnePlus, Realme, Huawei and Oppo had also announced an extension of warranty period of their devices.

Tags: Samsung Coronavirus COVID 19 Samsung Extended Warranty

