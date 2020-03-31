  • 12:47 Mar 31, 2020

Itel, Tecno offer extended on its range of smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 11:58 am

Latest News

The companies have revealed that it is extending the warranty of its smartphone by two months.
Itel Mobile and Tecno Mobile has announced that it is extending the warranty on its range of smartphones due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The companies have revealed that it is extending the warranty of its smartphone by two months. 

 

Both the companies have revealed that the extension will be applicable for the models whose warranty expires between March 20th to May 31st. The warranty extension would be automatically applied and the users can check the status by logging on the CarlCare Mobile Application. 

 

With this, both the brands join the other manufacturers who have announced extended warranty on their smartphones and accessories. Oppo revealed that it will extend the warranty of smartphones that expired on March 23. Realme said that it has extended the warranty on all its products till May 31. As per the company, it is offering extended warranty for those products whose warranty expires between March 20, 2020, to April 30, 2020.

 

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor has revealed that it is extending the warranty on its range of products during the Coronavirus lockdown. The company has revealed that it is offering extended warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. OnePlus has also revealed that it is extending the warranty on its smartphones and accessories. The brand says that it is extending the warranty to May 31 if it expires between March 1 and May 30.

Latest News from

