Lava extends warranty on its smartphones for 60 days during Coronavirus lockdown

Lava says that it has formed a special team of service managers who are personally calling and messaging the customers who had given their handsets for repair but could not collect it before lockdown.

Advertisement

Lava has today announced the warranty extension on all its smartphones and feature phones for a period of 60 days.



“The extension is applicable on Lava devices whose warranty expires between 15th March and May 15th,” Satya P. Sati, Head-Customer Service Delivery, Lava said in a statement.



Lava says that it has formed a special team of service managers who are personally calling and messaging the customers who had given their handsets for repair but could not collect it before lockdown. The entire team is working hard with the consumers interest in mind.



Itel Mobile and Tecno Mobile have also recently announced that it is extending the warranty on its range of smartphones due to the Coronavirus lockdown by two months. The extension will be applicable for the models whose warranty expires between March 20th to May 31st.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Tech Product companies are offering extended warranty?

Advertisement



Prior to this, other major phone brands like OnePlus, Realme, Huawei and Oppo had also announced an extension of warranty period of their devices. Oppo revealed that it will extend the warranty of smartphones that expired on March 23. Realme said that it has extended the warranty on all its products till May 31.



Huawei and its sub-brand Honor is offering extended warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. OnePlus is also extending the warranty on its smartphones and accessories. The brand says that it is extending the warranty to May 31 if it expires between March 1 and May 30.







