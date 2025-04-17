CMF Buds 2 Launched with 48dB Hybrid ANC, Smart Dial, and More

CMF by Nothing is all set to debut a load of new products on April 28 in India but ahead of that launch, the brand has already announced the launch of CMF Buds 2 in international markets. The new CMF Buds 2 come with 48db Hybrid ANC, a Smart Dial which it borrows from the Pro model, and more.

CMF Buds 2: Price

CMF Buds 2 come in Light Green, Dark Grey, and Orange colours. It is priced at $59 (approx Rs 5,000). Deliveries are scheduled to begin from April 18. Indian pricing for the same will be revealed on April 28.

CMF Buds 2: Features

The CMF Buds 2 pack 11mm custom drivers tuned with Dirac Opteo and Nothing’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, delivering rich, deep bass. They also come with upgraded Bluetooth 5.4 for better connectivity, dual device pairing, and support for both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Noise cancellation gets a solid boost too—Nothing claims the hybrid ANC can block out up to 48dB of ambient noise, covering a wide 5,200Hz range that adapts in real time based on your environment. Each earbud has three microphones (six in total), powered by Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and support for spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

On the durability front, the earbuds are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, while the case is splash-resistant with an IPX2 rating. As for battery life, you get up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and a total of up to 55 hours with the charging case.

With the Nothing X App (which was also redesigned recently), one can adjust EQ, Ultra Bass, and Active Noise Cancellation settings. One could also enable Low Lag Mode for gaming, and call up ChatGPT for smarter voice interactions.