Nothing Releases Nothing X 3.0 With Revamped Design, CMF Buds 2 Design Also Revealed

Nothing has released Nothing X 3.0 version for its earbuds’ companion App that brings a whole new design and user interface that makes it look more modern and aligns with Nothing’s design language. Furthermore, the app also reveals the design of the CMF Buds 2 which are the upcoming earbuds from its sub-brand, CMF.

The Nothing X 3.0 version was released through the Play Store as a 79MB update with the changelog that says:

Brings a brand-new UI design for more immersive user experience

Supports new Buds 2

Bug fixes and improvements

As we tested it for ourselves, the design is less flashier than before and more modern. The functionality to tap on the earbuds’ image to customise the controls is gone, though. Instead, there’s a new ‘Controls’ box that can be tapped on to go to the controls customisation. Alongside, there are the equaliser, Ultra Bass, Device settings, and About sections as well. Out of these, the Ultra Bass section would only appear if your earbuds support it.

There’s a couple of widgets inside the app, including for Spatial Audio and Noise Cancellation Controls so you can access them with a single tap. There’s a new Connection Guide feature that shows you how to pair various Nothing and CMF earbuds with your device.

Within this guide, one can notice the CMF Buds 2. The design of the earbuds has also been revealed through this in-app photo. The case as well as the earbuds look highly identical to the CMF Buds Pro 2 from last year. Instead of the CMF by Nothing branding inside the case, though, it says “Buds 2” this time.

CMF Buds 2, Buds 2A, and Buds 2 Plus are all set to debut on April 28 along with the CMF Phone 2 Pro.