CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus To Launch on April 28

Nothing sub-brand CMF has announced that it will launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus on April 28. The brand has already teased a few details of the device and while those were believed to be CMF Phone 2 details, it seems like they belonged to the Pro model.

On Monday, April 28th at 6:30 PM IST, CMF will reveal CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone released under the sub-brand launched in September 2023. On the same day, CMF will also introduce three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. The company also confirmed the availability of the products through Flipkart.

The company also shared a teaser consisting of four circles which likely resemble the camera setup of the device. They also suggest that the device will have a triple rear camera setup. Moreover, the existence of a Pro model could also mean that the brand will debut the vanilla CMF Phone 2 at some point later this year which could be the successor to last year’s CMF Phone 1.

Few details of an upcoming CMF smartphone have already leaked and while they were believed to be associated with the CMF Phone 2, the CMF Phone 2 Pro may be the actual bearer of those specs.

According to leaks, the device could come with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED LTPS screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixels Resolution and a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. It could have an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.