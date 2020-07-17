Advertisement

Budget laptops: Should you go with Intel or AMD based processor?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 9:53 am

Latest News

With both the options being affordable, which one should you go for?
Advertisement

Intel has always been a household name since their Pentium days. However, AMD was never far behind. Always being toe to toe with Intel on the processor side, and NVidia on the graphics side, AMD always has had a product to surprise us with.

 

As people buy more powerful laptops, the difference between Intel and AMD thins out. As both, for their phenomenal prices, give similar performances. However, in the budget segment, you may have to make a tough decision when deciding which CPU to choose.

Advertisement

 

Performance & Speed

 

Though Intel is the primary CPU you may find in most of the laptops. Pentium Gold and i3 being a couple of them, AMDs are also propping up as a viable replacement to the once dominating giant. Generations come into play a lot. For instance, an i3 10th gen is more powerful than i3 8th gen. The same case with AMD's Ryzen series. If you don't plan on getting a 3rd party GPU in your laptop, then AMD processors will be your best bet, as it has a better-inbuilt graphics system than Intel's UHD. However, if you want better performance per core (both have same cores) an Intel would be the order of the day.

 

 

Read More:

Intel introduces 10th generation of Intel Core H-series chipsets

RedmiBook 16 with Intel Core i7 10nm processor to be announced on July 8

 

Power Consumption

 

Coming to power consumption, AMD's architecture never really cared about power optimisation. If you are planning to keep your laptop unplugged for a long amount of time, the Intel would be the staple choice. This is because AMD's default inbuilt graphics card hogs a lot of power.

 

Conclusion

 

Overall, both processors do almost the same thing. However, if you feel that you make need to do some basic graphics-oriented work, the AMD is the correct choice. The Intel would be better if you value longer battery life and overall speed. Nowadays, Intel is a bit pricier than AMD, especially in the low-end department. So that is also one of the considerations you may have to take.

 

Intel introduces 10th generation of Intel Core H-series chipsets

Intel to fix Google Chrome power issues

Intel chips learn to smell

Intel's unfixable security flaw

CES 2020: Intel shows off its first foldable laptop ‘Horseshoe Bend’

Intel announces 14nm-based 10th Generation Comet Lake processors

Latest News from Intel

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Should Gamers consider buying TWS earphones?

Mi Band 4C goes official with 1.08-inch colour display, 14 days battery life

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi Curved gaming monitor announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies