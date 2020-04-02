  • 07:06 Apr 03, 2020

Intel introduces 10th generation of Intel Core H-series chipsets

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 3:58 pm

The brand has introduced a new 10th generation of Intel Core H-series of mobile processors.
Intel has announced the launch of its latest generation of the 5G-enabled chipset. The brand has introduced a new 10th generation of Intel Core H-series of mobile processors. 

 

The latest generation of Intel Core H-series delivers faster performance with up to 5.3 GHz Turbo with eight cores and 16 threads for an immersive gaming experience. The brand claims that the chipset delivers lower latency and deliver the best PC gaming experience on a laptop.

 

The latest Intel Core i9-10980HK chipset delivers up to 54 per cent more frame per second in gaming and 44 per cent overall performance as compared to its predecessor. It also offers up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster as compared to the previous generation of processors.

 

The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor comes with up to 5.0 GHz Turbo. It offers up to 44 per cent more frames per second in gaming, up to 33 per cent better overall performance and up to 70 per cent faster 4K video exporting. The brand has also introduced new 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H, featuring up to 5.1 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads for the growing creator segments, enthusiast gamers and other.

 

Apart from this, the new range comes with integrated Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (Gig+) that delivers up to three times faster downloads along with Intel Turbo Boost Max technology 3.0, Intel Adaptix Dynamic Tuning technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning. It also comes with Intel Speed Optimizer with a one-click method to overclock along with Thunderbolt 3 support with four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1 and Intel Optane memory support.

