Advertisement

RedmiBook 16 with Intel Core i7 10nm processor to be announced on July 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 11:50 am

Latest News

The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process.
Advertisement

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently announced RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen chipset. Now the company has announced that it will announce the RedmiBook 16 powered by the latest Intel processor on 8th July.

The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process. Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other information at the moment.

RedmiBook 16 Intel-powered models will likely feature almost the same set of specifications and features. To recall, RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen chipset features full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) displays with up to 300nits and 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is expected to come with 8/16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

The 16-inch model comes with a 46Whr battery, which the brand claims can last up to 12 hours and can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 38 minutes. The laptop runs on Windows 10 operating system.

For connectivity, it comes with two USB Type-C ports, a regular USB Type-A port, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The RemdiBook 16 measures 367.20x232.85x17.55mm and weighs 1.8kg.

RedmiBook laptops to launch on May 26 along With Redmi 10X phone, Redmi TV series

RedmiBook 13, 14 and 16 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Dell introduces new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India

Dell G7 series of gaming laptops with 10th Intel Core chipset announced

Honor MagicBook 14, Honor Choice True Wireless earbuds announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies