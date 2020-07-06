RedmiBook 16 with Intel Core i7 10nm processor to be announced on July 8

The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process.

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently announced RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen chipset. Now the company has announced that it will announce the RedmiBook 16 powered by the latest Intel processor on 8th July.



The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process. Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other information at the moment.



RedmiBook 16 Intel-powered models will likely feature almost the same set of specifications and features. To recall, RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen chipset features full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) displays with up to 300nits and 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is expected to come with 8/16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.



The 16-inch model comes with a 46Whr battery, which the brand claims can last up to 12 hours and can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 38 minutes. The laptop runs on Windows 10 operating system.



For connectivity, it comes with two USB Type-C ports, a regular USB Type-A port, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The RemdiBook 16 measures 367.20x232.85x17.55mm and weighs 1.8kg.





