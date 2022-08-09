BSNL Rs 2022 prepaid plan launched with 75GB data per month and unlimited calls

State-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new recharge prepaid plan of Rs 2022 for its customers. This plan comes with 75GB of high-speed data access on a monthly basis for 300 days. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

The telecom operator has announced the new plan as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Plan 2022’ ahead of India’s Independence Day. The BSNL Rs 2022 plan is available to its prepaid subscribers on a pan-India basis. It will be available till August 31.

BSNL Rs 2022 Plan Details

The BSNL Rs 2022 recharge plan comes with service validity of 300 days and it offers 75GB of data per month. The data can be accessed only for the first 60 days. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day.

The speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. After 60 days, you have to top-up the plan to browse the internet. This plan is useful for users who have heavy data requirements and are looking for prepaid plans with long validity.

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 87 prepaid plan. The plan comes with 1GB high-speed daily data which can be used across the entire validity period of 14 days. This means you get a total of 14GB data for the entire validity period.

Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with a reduced speed of 40Kbps. This plan is now available across India where BSNL network is available. Apart from data benefit, the new plan is also offering free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition, BSNL will also bundle Hardy Games Mobile Service by ONE97 Communications Limited.

Also, BSNL is getting ready to roll out 4G services in the country soon. Unlike other telecom operators, BSNL does not have 4G connectivity on a pan-India basis. At present, the 4G services are offered by only three operators in the country – Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea). In addition, the development of 5G technology is going on in parallel.