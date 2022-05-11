BSNL launches Rs 87 prepaid plan offering 1GB data per day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan in India for its customers. The company has introduced Rs 87 prepaid plan which comes with 14 days validity. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 87 Plan Details

BSNL Rs 87 new prepaid plan comes with 1GB high-speed daily data which can be used across the entire validity period of 14 days. This means you get a total of 14GB data for the entire validity period.

Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 40Kbps. This plan is now available across India where BSNL network is available. But as per TelecomTalk, this plan wont be available in satates like Chhattisgarh and Assam.

Apart from date benefit, the new plan is also offering free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition, BSNL will also bundle Hardy Games Mobile Service by ONE97 Communications Limited.

Earlier this year, BSNL launched Rs 797 prepaid annual plan offering 2GB data per day. The BSNL Rs 797 recharge plan comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB of daily data.

Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day for 60 days. The speed reduces to 80 Kbps post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. After 60 days, the benefits will expire, but the SIM card will stay active. Now after that, you have to top-up the plan to make an outgoing call or browse the internet.

The new BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plan appears to be useful for those users who want to keep his/her BSNL connection as a secondary SIM in his/her smartphone. Interested customers can get the new Rs 797 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal.