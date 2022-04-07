BSNL 4G Services to roll out Soon

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) plans to launch the long-awaited 4G services soon. Unlike other telecom operators, BSNL does not have 4G connectivity on a pan-India basis.

BSNL 4G services

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday in Lok Sabha said that the telecom operator is planning to install 1.12 lakh mobile towers across India to roll out 4G services. The minister also said this 4G telecom network, which is to be launched this year, will be fully indigenous.

During question hour, Vaishnaw said, “I am happy to inform you that the 4G telecom network is ready for roll out soon and it is developed in India by Indian engineers and scientists. Our development of 4G network is being appreciated worldwide and it has a core network, radio network with full telecom equipment.”

BSNL is in the process of ordering 6,000 towers immediately and then 6,000 more. Finally 1 lakh will be installed all over the country for the 4G network. The company plans to install these towers across the country for the 4G network. The telco was expected to complete its 4G rollout in 2020, but that could not happen.

Further, the minister said that the internet connection inside trains will only be available when the 5G network will be rolled out. He explained that communications get disrupted with 4G technology in trains running at the speed of 100 km per hour.

In addition, he also said the development of 5G technology is going on in parallel. It will be ready in a few months.

At present, the 4G services are offered by only three operators in the country – Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea). Currently, they all have been conducting 5G trials in the country.