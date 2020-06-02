BSNL new prepaid voucher offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day

The PV 365 plan is priced at Rs 365 and it offers unlimited voice calling and 2GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps.

After extending the prepaid plans validity, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telco has come up with a new recharge prepaid voucher (PV) at Rs 365. The voucher comes with a validity of 365 days.



The PV 365 plan is priced at Rs 365 and it offers unlimited voice calling and 2GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Even though the validity of the PV is 365 days, the users can avail unlimited voice and data freebies with PRBT for 60 days. The calling also comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day after which users would be charged at their base tariff.





Further, the users will also be offered Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) benefit for the first two months. The users are required to add the respective voice and data vouchers to continue using a similar unlimited voice and data facility beyond the 60 day limit, reports TelecomTalk.



The report mentions that PV 365 plan is available in several BSNL circles across India including Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh circles.



Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced a new offer for its customers which will enable them to extend their prepaid plan validity for Rs 2. If you recharge your number with Rs 2 on the last day of the validity of your plan, BSNL will offer a grace period for the extension of validity of three days. Rs 2 will be deducted from the customer main balance on the first day of their grace period.

Earlier, BSNL launched Rs 1,599 and Rs 899 prepaid plan vouchers for its customers in Odisha circle. The Rs 1,599 BSNL prepaid plan voucher comes with a validity of 425 days and it offers unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, and a talktime value of Rs 1,500. The Rs 899 BSNL prepaid plan voucher offers similar benefits except for reduced talktime value of Rs 100.

