Advertisement

BSNL customers can now extend prepaid plan validity for Rs 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 1:03 pm

Latest News

The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new offer for its customers which will enable them to extend their prepaid plan validity for Rs 2.

If you recharge your number with Rs 2 on the last day of the validity of your plan, BSNL will offer a grace period for the extension of validity of three days. Rs 2 will be deducted from the customer main balance on the first day of their grace period. The plan in the extended validity will not offer any other benefits.

The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack. It was announced in January this year that allowed users to extend the validity of their existing prepaid plan by 30 days.

Recently, BSNL launched Rs 1,599 and Rs 899 prepaid plan vouchers for its customers in Odisha circle. The Rs 1,599 BSNL prepaid plan voucher comes with a validity of 425 days and it offers unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, and a talktime value of Rs 1,500. The plan voucher also offers calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per month.

The Rs 899 BSNL prepaid plan voucher offers similar benefits except for reduced talktime value. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers a talktime value of Rs 100. It also provides unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed daily data, and calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per minute.

 

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 1,498 prepaid special tariff voucher (STV). It comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack.

Advertisement

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

BSNL launches Rs 2399, Rs 699 and Rs 786 recharge plans, extends Work@Home broadband plan validity

BSNL launches Rs 1,498 prepaid Special Tariff Voucher offering 91GB

BSNL introduces Rs 1599, Rs 899 recharge plans

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL prepaid plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news BSNL Rs 2 offer BSNL validity extension

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 251 prepaid plan with 28 days validity

Tata Sky launches new offer on Tata Sky Binge+ with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free

Tata Sky Binge partners with ShemarooMe to offer its subscribers access ShemarooMe’s content library

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies