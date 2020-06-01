BSNL customers can now extend prepaid plan validity for Rs 2

The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new offer for its customers which will enable them to extend their prepaid plan validity for Rs 2.



If you recharge your number with Rs 2 on the last day of the validity of your plan, BSNL will offer a grace period for the extension of validity of three days. Rs 2 will be deducted from the customer main balance on the first day of their grace period. The plan in the extended validity will not offer any other benefits.



The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack. It was announced in January this year that allowed users to extend the validity of their existing prepaid plan by 30 days.



Recently, BSNL launched Rs 1,599 and Rs 899 prepaid plan vouchers for its customers in Odisha circle. The Rs 1,599 BSNL prepaid plan voucher comes with a validity of 425 days and it offers unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, and a talktime value of Rs 1,500. The plan voucher also offers calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per month.



The Rs 899 BSNL prepaid plan voucher offers similar benefits except for reduced talktime value. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers a talktime value of Rs 100. It also provides unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed daily data, and calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per minute.

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 1,498 prepaid special tariff voucher (STV). It comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack.

