BSNL introduces Rs 1599, Rs 899 recharge plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 2:07 pm

BSNL Rs 1,599, Rs 899 recharge plans are available until May 31.
State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched Rs 1,599 and Rs 899 prepaid plan vouchers for its customers in Odisha circle.  According to the message sent by BSNL Odisha, both the prepaid plan vouchers are available until May 31.

BSNL Rs 1599 plan voucher

The Rs 1,599 BSNL prepaid plan voucher comes with a validity of 425 days and it offers unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed data per day, and a talktime value of Rs 1,500. The plan voucher also offers calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per month.

BSNL Rs 899 plan voucher

The Rs 899 BSNL prepaid plan voucher offers similar benefits except for reduced talktime value. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers a talktime value of Rs 100. It also provides unlimited BSNL calls, 2GB high-speed daily data, and calls to other networks at Rs 20 paise per minute.

Recently, BSNL launched Rs 1,498 prepaid special tariff voucher (STV). It comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack.

BSNL also announced that it is providing Google Home Mini and Nest Mini to its broadband customers. The broadband plans start at Rs 799 monthly rental and they offer unlimited calling and data benefits. This offer is valid for both existing and new customers.

 

Via

Tags: BSNL prepaid plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news BSNL Rs 1599 BSNL 899

