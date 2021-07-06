BSNL launches Rs 447 recharge plan with 100GB data

State-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge plan of Rs 447 for its customers. This plan comes without any daily data limit. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 447 Plan Details

The BSNL Rs 447 recharge plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers a total of 100GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. Further, there is also free BSNL tunes and Eros Now entertainment services bundled with the plan.

It is worth noting that BSNL has launched this plan after other telecom players recently launched their respective plans without any speed restriction. Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio also comes with Rs 447 plan while, on the other hand, Airtel plan is priced at Rs 465.

This is a good move from BSNL which will let it compete with Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Let’s take a look at their plans in detail as compared to Rs 447 recharge Plan:

Airtel Rs 456 plan offers its customers 50GB of data for 60 days. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

Vodafone Idea Rs 447 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers a total of 50GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day, free access to Vi Movies and TV that offers movies, original content, live TV, and more.

Reliance Jio launched ‘Freedom Plan’ of Rs 447 which offers 50GB of data. The data speed after the 50GB limit will drop down to 64Kbps. It also offers 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and a free subscription to the Jio suite of apps. It also comes with a validity of 60 days.