Airtel launches new Rs 465 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB data

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2021 12:13 pm

With this plan, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions as it comes with no daily limit.
Airtel has launched a new recharge plan of Rs 465 for its prepaid users in India. The new plan comes with 50GB of data for 60 days.

 

The new Rs 465 prepaid plan is now listed on the Airtel website and Airtel Thanks app as well as third-party sources such as Google Pay and Paytm. With this plan, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions as it comes with no daily limit.

The plan offers its customers 50GB data for 60 days. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

 

Other benefits include a free trail of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like Cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and one year of free access of free online classes from Shaw Academy.

 

The plan takes on the Reliance Jio recently launched ‘Freedom Plan’ of Rs 447 which offers 50GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and free subscription to Jio suite of apps. It also comes with a validity of 60 days.

