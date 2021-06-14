Advertisement

Reliance Jio launches five new Freedom Plans with no daily limit

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 14, 2021 3:46 pm

Latest News

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has launched its Jio Freedom Plans for prepaid users. The new plans have been launched with no daily limit and they start from Rs 127 and go up to Rs 2,397 with validity ranging from 15 days to a year.

 

These Jio Freedom Plans are now listed on the company's website and MyJio app under the ‘No Daily Limit’ section. They are priced at Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397.

Advertisement

 

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews. With these plans, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions.

 

Reliance Jio Rs 127 Plan

 

Rs 127 plan comes with a validity of 15 days and it offers 12GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and a free subscription to Jio apps.

 

Reliance Jio Rs 247 Plan

 

The Reliance Jio Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers 25GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls.

 

Reliance Jio Rs 447 plan

 

Reliance Jio Rs 447 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers 50GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and free subscription to Jio suite of apps.

 


Reliance Jio Rs 597 plan

 

The Reliance Jio Rs 597 plan offers 75GB of data and a validity of 90 days along with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls.

 

Reliance Jio Rs 2,397 plan

 

This plan offers 365GB of data and a validity of 365 days. It also offers 100 SMSs per day along with unlimited voice data along with a free subscription to Jio apps.

 

Reliance Jio launches five data plans starting from Rs 22 for JioPhone users

Jio Phone users to get free 300 call minutes monthly until the pandemic ends

Reliance Jio Partners with Sega to bring games to JioFiber users

WhatsApp voice calls is now available on Reliance JioPhone and other KaiOS feature phones

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ now available on TV and Mobile App at Rs 2.5 per day

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies