Reliance Jio launches five new Freedom Plans with no daily limit

Reliance Jio has launched its Jio Freedom Plans for prepaid users. The new plans have been launched with no daily limit and they start from Rs 127 and go up to Rs 2,397 with validity ranging from 15 days to a year.

These Jio Freedom Plans are now listed on the company's website and MyJio app under the ‘No Daily Limit’ section. They are priced at Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397.

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioNews. With these plans, one can use unlimited data on any day without any restrictions.

Reliance Jio Rs 127 Plan

Rs 127 plan comes with a validity of 15 days and it offers 12GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and a free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 247 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers 25GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio Rs 447 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 447 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers 50GB of data with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and free subscription to Jio suite of apps.



Reliance Jio Rs 597 plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 597 plan offers 75GB of data and a validity of 90 days along with 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,397 plan

This plan offers 365GB of data and a validity of 365 days. It also offers 100 SMSs per day along with unlimited voice data along with a free subscription to Jio apps.