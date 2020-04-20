Advertisement

Reliance Jio and BSNL extend incoming calls validity for all its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 4:42 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed users can enjoy free incoming calls, which is in line with operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL that has announced similar benefits during the lockdown period.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has revealed that it is extending the incoming call validity for all its customers in India. The company has revealed users can enjoy free incoming calls, which is in line with operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL that has announced similar benefits during the lockdown period. 

 

The company has revealed that all its subscribers will continue to receive incoming calls during the lockdown and it will not be limited to a certain group of people. This is unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea that is offering extended incoming calls validity specifically to the low-income subscribers. 

 

Airtel says it has close to 30 million prepaid users who've not been able to recharge their prepaid mobile accounts, which is why their validity has been extended till 3 May 2020. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea claims it has over 90 million prepaid users who need immediate assistance for their mobile number in various parts of the country. And all these users will also be allowed to receive incoming calls even if their validity has expired.

 

Advertisement

BSNL has also revealed that it is extending incoming calls validity for all its subscribers across the country. The state-owned operator says that it will extend the validity for all its subscribers whose prepaid plans have expired during the lockdown and they have almost zero balance. The operator says that the offer is valid until May 5. 

 

Earlier, Reliance Jio revealed Jio users can recharge prepaid mobile numbers at an ATM near their location. The company has announced this news on its official Twitter handle. The operator has revealed that the facility is available at nine banks including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, IDBI, DCB, AUF and Standard Chartered Bank in the country.

 

Work From Home: What MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea has to offer?

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel rolls out self-diagnosis for Coronavirus

How to recharge Reliance Jio number using an ATM?

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio Jio Reliance jio free incoming calls Jio free incoming calls operator news Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL 4G expansion plan postponed by 15 days

TRAI hikes fees for international call termination charges

Airtel & Vodafone Idea extend prepaid validity for mobile users till 3 May

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies