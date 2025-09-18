Nothing Ear (3) Launched with Super Mic, ANC; India Price to Be Announced Soon

Nothing today launched Nothing Ear (3), the next generation of its flagship TWS earbuds category. Ear (3) brings a Super Mic in the case, and a fresh design language that for the first time integrates metal components into Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic, and more.

Nothing Ear (3): Price, Availability

Ear (3) will be available in black and white for £179 / $179 (approx Rs 15,700) / €179 (approx Rs 18,600). Global pre-orders begin 18 September 2025 at nothing.tech and select partners, with Open Sales in select regions starting 25 September 2025. Ear (3) will soon be launched in India. Pricing and availability for the region will be announced at a later date.

Nothing Ear (3): Specifications

The Ear (3) is touted to pack a Super Mic. Housed within the charging case, this dual-microphone system driven by ambient-filtering technology, focuses on your voice and cuts through surrounding noise up to 95 dB. Super Mic can be activated by pressing the TALK button on the case.

Outside of calls, you can also capture Essential Space ideas instantly by recording directly from the charging case with Super Mic with a press of the TALK button. Voice notes sync to Essential Space and are automatically transcribed on devices running Nothing OS.

Further enhancing call clarity, each earbud incorporates three directional microphones combined with a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit. The VPU detects micro-vibrations from the jaw and ear canal, converting them into electrical signals for precise voice pickup.

This system, less affected by environmental noise, works alongside a multi-channel AI environmental noise-cancellation system, trained on over 20 million hours of real-world audio, to isolate your voice and suppress wind noise, achieving wind noise reduction levels of over 25dB.

Real-time Adaptive Noise Cancellation (up to 45 dB in the buds) adjusts to your surroundings every 600 milliseconds and monitors fit-related leakage every 1,875 milliseconds. It updates the cancellation profile continuously, so isolation stays consistent as you move.

The Nothing Ear (3) is packed with real-time Adaptive Noise Cancellation and an upgraded 12mm dynamic driver. A patterned diaphragm results in a 20% larger radiating area when compared to the previous generation, boosting bass response by 4-6 dB and treble by up to 4 dB for a wider soundstage, cleaner highs, and rich mids.

The Ear (3) are also claimed to get a custom Metal-Insulator-Metal (MIM) antenna, just 0.35 mm thick, that improves total radiated power by 15% and signal sensitivity by 20%, ensuring strong connections on the move compared to the previous generation.

With an upgraded 55 mAh battery in each bud, users can expect up to 10 hours of listening (a single use increase of 90 minutes versus Ear), extending to 38 hours with the case. A rapid 10-minute USB-C charge provides up to 10 hours of playback and built-in wireless charging offers added convenience.

Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC codec support ensures stable, detailed audio, while a low-latency mode reduces end-to-end delay to under 120 milliseconds for gaming and video. Ear (3) offers effortless pairing with Android (Google Fast Pair), iOS, and Windows (Microsoft Swift Pair).

Via the Nothing X app, users can customise controls and select how to activate Essential Space or ChatGPT via the buds. Each earbud and the case are IP54-rated for resistance to dust, sweat, and light rain.