BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer for landline users

BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until May 31.

BSNL Tamil Nadu official Twitter handle has announced this information. According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its prepaid plans to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. As per the circular posted by BSNL Chennai division, the company is offering unlimited voice call benefits on a total of 25 prepaid plans, prepaid vouchers and first recharge coupons. The company is offering free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL network roaming area of Mumbai and Delhi. The company has revealed that STV 99, STV 104, STV 349 and STV 447 will offer 250 minutes per day FUP limit.

BSNL has reduced the validity of 96 prepaid recharge plan in Tamil Nadu circle. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96. The Rs 96 plan now comes with a validity of 30 days. Earlier the same plan offering a validity of 90 days. It means the telco has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days.