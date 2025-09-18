Blaupunkt SigmaQ Series, JioTele OS TVs Launched in India: All Details

Blaupunkt SigmaQ series and new JioTele OS TVs have been launched in India. Its first-ever JioTele OS powered QLED Smart TV in India will be available in 43”, 50” and 55” sizes. The TVs feature AI-driven content recommendations, 300+ free live channels, a dedicated sports mode, and a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Blaupunkt SigmaQ Series, JioTele OS TVs: Price, Availability

The latest Blaupunkt QLED 4K Smart TV powered by JioTele OS and SigmaQ models will be available on Flipkart exclusively at:

Blaupunkt 43-inch JioTele OS QLED TV is priced at INR 17599

Blaupunkt 50-inch JioTele OS QLED TV is priced at INR 21999

Blaupunkt 55-inch JioTele OS QLED TV is priced at INR 26699

Blaupunkt SigmaQ 24-inch QLED TV is priced at INR 6199

Blaupunkt SigmaQ 32-inch QLED TV is priced at INR 8299

Blaupunkt SigmaQ 40-inch QLED TV is priced at INR 12499

One can avail a 10% off using Axis & ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Card, along with the no-cost EMI Options on Flipkart, and a 10% discount with SBI debit & credit Cards on Amazon.

Blaupunkt SigmaQ Series, JioTele OS TVs: Features

The flagship 55-inch Blaupunkt QLED 4K model offers more than 1.1 billion colors with HDR support, housed in a slim, bezel-less design. Powered by an Amlogic processor, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage, the TV supports multitasking across apps on the JioTele OS platform.

Audio is handled by 50W Dolby Audio stereo speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and multiple sound modes for different content types. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC/CEC, and optical audio, along with built-in voice assistant support in multiple languages.

Through the Jio Store, users can access a wide range of OTT services, 300+ live TV channels, 300+ JioGames, and AI-powered recommendations. A dedicated sports page brings real-time updates and coverage across cricket, football, kabaddi, and Formula 1.

Alongside the QLED lineup, Blaupunkt has also introduced three new models under its Sigma Q Series. The 40-inch Full HD QLED TV features 36W speakers, sharp visuals, and a quad-core Processor for smooth performance. Compact 32-inch and 24-inch variants cater to smaller spaces while retaining QLED visuals and smart features. All Sigma models run on a refreshed Linux-based OS.