Boult Smart Ring Coming This Summer, MagSafe Chargers for iPhones Also Launching Soon

Boult Audio, the homegrown accessories brand, is all set to enter the smart ring category as soon as this summer. Furthermore, the company is also preparing to launch MagSafe chargers for iPhones “very soon.” Here are all the exclusive details about the upcoming launches from the brand.

On the sidelines of Boult’s latest audio product launches in partnership with Mustang, Boult CEO Varun Gupta sat down with The Mobile Indian to reveal some exclusive details about its upcoming launches. While he already teased the Boult Smart Ring nearly a year ago, Varun says that the product is finally nearing launch. “We did face some challenges in the development of our ring but by this summer, specifically in the June – July timeframe, consumers will be able to experience our next smart wearable.”

Gupta also described some of the issues the team faced during the development of the ring, including how the ring could count fake steps while a user would be typing on a keyboard. Such issues would hamper the user experience, and that’s the reason why the launch of the Boult Smart Ring was delayed. “We want to give consumers a perfect product,” he said. In other words, it seems like the team may have finally ironed out the said issues.

Meanwhile, Varun also confirmed the arrival of MagSafe wireless chargers for iPhones which Boult will be launching in the upcoming days. These chargers will supposedly have striking designs. Further, he said that consumers can expect more launches from the brand in the speakers and home audio systems categories.

Boult’s latest launches included the Boult Mustang Q wireless headphones, Boult Mustang Dyno TWS earbuds, and two new shades of the Boult Mustang Torq. The Mustang Q over-ear headphones feature 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and BoomX Technology for deep bass and clear audio. With a 70-hour battery life and 4 EQ modes, users can customize their experience. It further packs Memory foam earcups to ensure all-day comfort and durability.